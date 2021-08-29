Liverpool release second statement following repeat of homophobic chanting

Liverpool football club have released a statement again condemning homophobic chants sung by a section of fans in attendance at Anfield for the side’s clash with Chelsea.

Supporters were cautioned previously for opting to use the chant with regard to on-loan Blues star Billy Gilmour during the side’s meeting with Norwich City earlier in the month.

“Liverpool FC is disappointed by reports that a small section of our supporters were heard singing offensive songs during Saturday’s fixture with Chelsea at Anfield,” the statement in question reads on liverpoolfc.com.

“The club strongly condemns these actions and will be investigating all reported allegations of abusive and/or discriminatory behaviour with the relevant authorities to identify perpetrators.

“LFC is committed to tackling abusive and discriminatory behaviour, which has no place in football or society.

“As part of its Red Together campaign, which encompasses all the club’s work on equality, diversity and inclusion, LFC strives to be the forefront of the fight against all forms of discrimination both online and in-stadium to create an inclusive environment for all.

“The club would like to remind its fans of its code of conduct, which clearly outlines what it expects from all supporters visiting Anfield.”

Jurgen Klopp has previously spoken out against such offensive chanting, calling on supporters to end the use of the song in question.

When it comes to the use of homophobic chanting there can be absolutely no excuses, especially given the warnings provided.

Beyond that, of course, one has to consider why it would be favoured after having been duly informed of its offensive nature.

We at the EOTK stand firm with the LGBT community, club and Klopp on the matter, and urge fans to immediately drop the chant for future fixtures and beyond the pitch.