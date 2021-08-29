Michael Owen hits out at Jordan Henderson over ‘unnecessary’ moment following Salah penalty

Michael Owen has accused Jordan Henderson of causing an on-pitch melee during Liverpool’s clash with Chelsea after the midfielder went to retrieve the ball following Mo Salah’s successful penalty.

A frustrated Edouard Mendy was booked after nearly catching the England international with a kick aimed at clearing the ball following the spot-kick, with the moment inviting a contingent of Jurgen Klopp’s men to confront the Frenchman.

“I thought this was unnecessary,” the former Red told Premier League Productions (via HITC). “Mendy got the yellow card. But Henderson went to get the ball out and almost caused the melee.”

Reece James was sent off prior to the penalty, having been adjudged by VAR to have prevented a goalscoring opportunity via a handball.

It’s a rather bizarre comment from the former Liverpool striker, truth be told, given that Henderson was perfectly entitled to retrieve the ball in that moment.

In fairness to Mendy, the clash was clearly the result of emotions running high, though any suggestion that the former Sunderland star had contributed to the melee in question is arguably wide of the mark.

