Naby Keita’s advisor lashes out at Klopp after benching midfielder against Chelsea

Naby Keita’s advisor, Malick Kebe, has called out Jurgen Klopp for benching his client against Chelsea.

The Guinean international impressed for Liverpool in the club’s opening league wins against Norwich City and Burnley, with the No.8 filing out in a more subdued midfield role.

It’s really hard for me to understand Klopp, you have to be him to put Naby Keita on the bench right now in his form. Your super coach is solely responsible for this draw against Chelsea. https://t.co/alfMkD07mZ — Malick Kebe (@MalickKebe8) August 28, 2021

The Reds claimed a draw against Thomas Tuchel’s men courtesy of a first-half penalty tucked away by Mo Salah following a handball from Reece James in the goalmouth.

It was something of a surprise to see the 26-year-old dropped considering just how impressive he has looked in a Gini Wijnaldum-esque role for us.

That being said, it was a decision that initially looked to pay dividends for us on the pitch prior to Kai Havertz’s headed opener at Anfield.

Being capable of the kind of driving runs from the centre of the park that may have helped Liverpool break down Chelsea’s stubborn low-block, however, it’s surprising that Klopp didn’t opt to bring on the former RB Leipzig star in the second-half.

