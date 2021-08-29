(Video) Trent sets up goalscoring opportunity with glorious lofted ball from close to the halfway line

Trent Alexander-Arnold’s passing range has become a beloved feature of Liverpool’s football matches, garnering praise from pundits and neutrals alike – and rightly so.

The fullback’s talents in that regard were once again on full display in the Reds’ 1-1 stalemate with Chelsea yesterday evening, with one Twitter user (@Mick_Moran_) pointing to the Englishman’s superb ball from near the halfway line.

The 22-year-old found an advanced Jordan Henderson rushing into the box, with the skipper scuffing an effort to presumably set up a fellow teammate for a goalscoring opportunity.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Sky Sports:

That ball by Trent is fucking ridiculous. 🎯 pic.twitter.com/OW18k38BfR — Mick Moran (@Mick_Moran_) August 29, 2021

