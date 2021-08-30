Harry Kane tipped for Liverpool transfer as former Spurs boss rules out rivals

Liverpool and Manchester United are more likely destinations for Harry Kane than Chelsea or Man City, according to former Spurs manager Tim Sherwood.

It’s been a busy summer for the Reds’ rivals, with Romelu Lukaku, Cristiano Ronaldo and Jack Grealish making waves in the Premier League.

According to Sherwood, recent and potential future transfers make Liverpool and Man United better-suited for Kane than others, should the Spurs vice-captain seek a move away from North London…

“Harry Kane – I think he stays [at Spurs] for the whole season, even though he said that he is staying ‘for this summer,’” he told Sky Sports, via the Express.

“Teams like City probably go for Erling Haaland now, on a £70 million buy, so that blocks the pathway. He won’t leave for leaving sake – he’ll leave because he needs to go to a club where he knows they can win.

“That’s probably Liverpool in the Premier League, Manchester United, Man City or Chelsea. It won’t be Chelsea now because they’ve signed Lukaku, who I can see staying there for the remainder of his career.

“Man United – Ronaldo isn’t going to be there forever.”

If Man City do indeed go for Erling Haaland in a coming transfer window, it’d certainly minimise Kane’s options in the Premier League, should he pursue a move away from Spurs.

Ronaldo will be handed a two-year deal by Man United in the next 40 hours, as per The Athletic, throughout which he’ll surely be the main man up top.

And with Chelsea’s romantic reunion with Lukaku, that leaves just Liverpool in the Premier League for Kane – unless he fancies moving abroad or waiting until he’s in his 30s to make a potential Old Trafford switch.