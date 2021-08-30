Latest Liverpool Scoops: Michael Edwards, Fede Valverde, Harry Kane and possible new faces

Liverpool have a lot of things going on right now – with Michael Edwards potentially leaving, Jurgen Klopp possibly bringing new faces into the team, sources claiming Liverpool showed interest in Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde this summer and even Harry Kane’s name thrown into the mix…

The Premier League is back and many fans are rightly excited to see their favourite teams back in action, and that includes us and fellow Liverpool fans.

The Reds will be hoping to climb back to the summit of English football this season, picking up with title once again, equalling Manchester United's tally

Is Michael Edwards Leaving Anfield?

Liverpool sporting director Michael Edwards is potentially leaving the behind-the-scenes team. A report by David Ornstein from The Athletic claims Edward’s contract will be expire next summer, and it’s believed he has already informed the owners he has intentions to move on.

Discussions are ongoing with club officials and nothing is set in stone, but it’s expected that Edwards will indeed depart Anfield in ten months, as per the above report.

The transfer guru has been with Liverpool since 2012, making it almost a decade on Merseyside, earning promotion to sporting director in 2016. Edwards has been a key part of transfers in recent years and fans will be disheartened by the news he may be eyeing up the exit door.

But after almost ten years with the club, it may come as little shock Edwards could depart.

Transfer Rumours & Possible New Faces

Talk of transfers doesn’t really go away even if a league has already started. Bernabeu Digital have reported that Liverpool considered signing Uruguay international Federico Valverde this summer.

As stated in our report from this morning, the Reds were understood to be willing to cough up a whopping €100 million (£85 million) for Valverde, before he signed a new long-term deal.

Former Spurs boss Tim Sherwood has spoke about Harry Kane’s possible future… “Harry Kane – I think he stays [at Spurs] for the whole season, even though he said that he is staying ‘for this summer,’” he told Sky Sports.

“Teams like City probably go for Erling Haaland now, on a £70 million buy, so that blocks the pathway. He won’t leave for leaving sake – he’ll leave because he needs to go to a club where he knows they can win.

“That’s probably Liverpool in the Premier League, Manchester United, Man City or Chelsea. It won’t be Chelsea now because they’ve signed Lukaku, who I can see staying there for the remainder of his career.

“Man United – Ronaldo isn’t going to be there forever.”

Jurgen Klopp is likely to rotate his players more than usual this season, after the international break, with the team playing four games in just nine days. So far, there has not been much rotation, though James Milner and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain have already seen game-time.

It’s expected with more matches under his belt, the Liverpool boss will rotate his squad more, promote some youth players, and bring previously injured stars back into the side

Joe Gomez and Ibou Konate are two players believed to be lining up for action in the coming weeks, with Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip offered breaks.

Klopp likes to experiment with his midfield and with the international break on the horizon, there is reason to believe Thiago Alcantara, who hasn’t been called up by Spain, will have time to prepare for Liverpool’s next Premier League game.