Liverpool dealt blow in potential €50m signing as rivals register interest – reports

Liverpool will reportedly have to go up against Premier League rivals Spurs if they want to sign Jeremy Doku.

That’s according to Jeunes Footeux, as cited by the Echo, who claim the Rennes winger is ‘of great interest’ to the Londoners.

MORE: Harry Kane tipped for Liverpool transfer as former Spurs boss rules out rivals

Doku has been linked with Liverpool a number of times in recent months, with Sacha Tavolieri reporting the Reds are keen on the 19-year-old Belgium international.

Spurs would undoubtedly be a significant obstacle, should Jurgen Klopp make a move.

Jeunes Footeux claim it would take a bid of around €50 million to secure the signing of Doku from Rennes, which is a lofty yet fair price for the exciting teenager.

We at Empire of the Kop can’t speak on the reliability either sources cited in this article, but it does appear there is some genuine insight.

Reported interest in Doku from Liverpool isn’t unheard of, as respected Belgian outlet Voetbal24 claims the forward caught eyes from within Anfield with his performances at Euro 2020.