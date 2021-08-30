Liverpool plotting last-minute move for Serie A winger as Reds handed boost – report

Liverpool have reportedly been handed a boost in a potential late move for Sampdoria starlet Mikkel Damsgaard.

That’s according to renowned Italian outlet La Repubblica, as cited by Rousing the Kop, who claim the Reds are ‘in the mix’ for a last-minute push for the Denmark international.

The above report also claims Aston Villa and Leeds United are keen on Damsgaard, but Spurs have dropped out of the race for the wide midfielder.

If true – on both counts – the Londoners’ abandon could serve as a significant boost for Liverpool, who dwarf the aforementioned Premier League outfits, despite likely being unable to offer first-team action as regular.

The Reds have previously been told it’ll take £34 million to sign Damsgaard this summer, with a foremost focus on selling their own players first.

That’s according to La Gazzetta dello Sport, via the Daily Mirror, who claim Jurgen Klopp could see the 21-year-old as an exciting project.