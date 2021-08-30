Liverpool prepared huge bid for Real Madrid midfielder before new deal – report

Liverpool were reportedly keen on making a move for Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde this summer.

The 23-year-old recently signed a new deal, keeping him at the Santiago Bernabeu until 2027 – as per Eurosport.

It’s claimed by Bernabeu Digital that Liverpool were very interested in Valverde and were prepared to break the bank.

The above report states a bid of €100 million (£85 million) was prepared by the Reds, but never submitted.

Valverde’s agent is said to have informed Liverpool the player is only interested in extending his stay at Real Madrid.

As per Eurosport, the midfielder’s new contract will keep him in the Spanish capital until he’s 29 and boasts a whopping €1 billion release clause.

Bernabeu Digital claim Liverpool saw Valverde as an ideal replacement for Gini Wijnaldum, who signed for Paris Saint-Germain earlier this summer.

With seven points on the board from their first three Premier League games this season, it could be argued the Reds have little to worry about, but only time will tell.