Liverpool step up ‘serious’ interest in midfielder shortlisted by Bayern & Juventus – report

Liverpool are reportedly set to step up their interest in Inter Milan midfielder Marcelo Brozovic.

That’s according to Italian outlet Inter Live, cited by Sport Witness, who claim the Reds are ‘ready to get serious’ by way of offering the 28-year-old a contract as soon as January.

Brozovic’s current deal with the Italian champions is slated to run until the end of June 2022.

Should the midfielder fail to arrange a new contract by January, it’s claimed Liverpool will be ready to table a €7 million per year offer.

The Reds are notably a thrifty outfit in the market, picking up the likes of Joel Matip, James Milner and Adrian on free transfers.

Adding Brozovic to the list would be outstanding, with the player believed to have attracted interest from both Juventus and Bayern Munich.

The aforementioned Italian report states Max Allegri is keen on the midfielder, while FCInterNews.it, cited by popular Twitter account @iMiaSanMia, claim the Croatia international could be Thiago Alcantara’s successor at the Allianz Arena.