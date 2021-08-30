Liverpool youngster named in Championship TOTW after curious start to season

Liverpool defender Sepp van den Berg, who is currently on loan in the Championship with Preston North End, has been named in the league’s Team of the Week.

The 19-year-old is into his second term at the Deepdale Stadium, after the Lancashire club agreed another temporary deal with the Reds over the summer.

Curiously, van den Berg has been utilised primarily as a wide player by manager Frankie McAvoy, with only one appearance at his favoured centre-half position.

But with two goals to his name thus far, it seems the Preston boss may be onto something.

The youngster operated as a right midfielder in Preston’s 3-1 win over Swansea on Saturday, as per Transfermarkt – but his actual role was closer to how Reece James is utilised by Chelsea.

It’s this performance, in which Sepp bagged a goal, that earned him a spot in the Championship Team of the Week.

While Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp would probably rather van den Berg be utilised at centre-half for Preston, it’s hard to argue with the youngster’s outstanding performances.

Time will tell whether Sepp’s appearances at wing-back will have an impact on his Anfield future, but having that versatility in his locker will do him no harm whatsoever.