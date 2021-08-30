Michael Edwards expected to leave Liverpool at season’s end – report

Liverpool sporting director Michael Edwards is reportedly ‘expected’ to leave the club at the end of the current season.

That’s according David Ornstein, who in his article for The Athletic states the Anfield chief’s contract will expire next summer.

A new Liverpool deal for Edwards can’t ruled out, but it’s anticipated he’ll ‘step down’ at the end of his current one, as per the above report.

The Athletic claim the Reds’ sporting director has made it known he wishes to depart the club at the end of the 2021/22 season.

Edwards has been a notable presence at Anfield over the last few years, pivotal in many high-profile signings and deals.

Even down to Liverpool’s thrifty loan move for Ozan Kabak last winter – of which James Pearce tweeted the Reds’ strong position over Schalke.

There is no doubt Edwards has been quite cut-throat for the club in recent times, and he’ll be sorely missed if he does indeed leave.