(Photos) New official-looking images of LFC’s 21/22 alt kit leaked online

The 2021/22 Premier League season is already underway, but Nike and Liverpool haven’t yet dropped the Reds’ new third kit.

But it now seems a few photographs, which look official – when compared to other wearable snaps, have emerged online.

FootyHeadlines are the ones with the scoop, sharing the images in this article here, and claiming it’ll be released on September 14.

As you can see below, Liverpool’s new alternative kit will be bright yellow with a checker red trim…