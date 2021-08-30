Premier League club bid for defender who made 13 appearances for Liverpool last season – report

Schalke defender Ozan Kabak, who spent the second half of last season on loan at Liverpool, looks set to join Norwich City.

The Premier League outfit have lodged an ‘official bid’ for the Turkey international, according to Italian transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

Kabak joined Liverpool in the January transfer window and would go on to make 13 appearances for the Reds in all competitions, forming a partnership with Nat Phillips.

Jurgen Klopp made the decision to not sign the 21-year-old permanently over the summer, with exciting French centre-half Ibou Konate arriving at Anfield in a €35 million deal, as per Romano.

It’s currently unclear how much Norwich have bid for Kabak – but with Goal journalist Neil Jones claiming Liverpool rejected the chance to sign him for £8.5 million, it’s likely to be in the same ballpark.

Schalke were unfortunately relegated to 2. Bundesliga last season and are desperate to trim their wage bill, with the centre-half on around £35,000 a week, according to Salary Sport.