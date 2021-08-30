(Video) Fans will love Jurgen Klopp going from ‘-5 to 101 in 2 seconds’ as Liverpool boss fumes at ref

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp isn’t too shy to show his emotions when something happens that doesn’t like.

Known for his passionate outbursts on the side-lines, the Reds boss was at it again during the 1-1 draw with Chelsea at Anfield.

Over the weekend, Liverpool played the role of hosts to Thomas Tuchel’s side in the Premier League – and, of course, there was controversy.

Klopp lost his temper in one moment, lashing out at the fourth official in an emphatic rant. Amusingly, the 54-year-old initially smiled at the referee, as if to say “it is what it is” – before, as Twitter user Liverpudlian11 said, ‘going from ‘-5 to 101 in 2 seconds…’

Footage via Sky Sports.

I loved Klopp’s reaction here pic.twitter.com/5khy6pCLNv — MSZ (@ThisIsMS2) August 28, 2021