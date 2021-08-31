Details emerge as Liverpool confirm new contract for Jordan Henderson

Get in! Liverpool have officially confirmed club captain Jordan Henderson has signed a new contract.

The 31-year-old’s new deal will see him stay at Anfield until 2025, as initially reported by The Athletic’s James Pearce.

MORE: Paul Joyce issues Roberto Firmino fitness update as Liverpool learn diagnosis

Rumours circulated that Henderson was subject of interest from European duo Atletico Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain, but those reports can now be dashed.

The midfielder joined Liverpool in 2011 at the age of 21 – and would go on to become the most influential player in the dressing room – a decade down the line.

Henderson’s new contract should see him stay with the Reds until he’s 35-years-old, which is how old James Milner currently is.

The captain’s role at the club can’t be overlooked, he’s an absolute pivotal member of the team – and his reputation up and down the country shows how exemplary he is as a representative of Liverpool.

Here’s to you, Jordan Henderson… the story goes on… and we couldn’t be happier!