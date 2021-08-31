Details emerge as Liverpool confirm new contract for Jordan Henderson

Get in! Liverpool have officially confirmed club captain Jordan Henderson has signed a new contract.

The 31-year-old’s new deal will see him stay at Anfield until 2025, as initially reported by The Athletic’s James Pearce.

Rumours circulated that Henderson was subject of interest from European duo Atletico Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain, but those reports can now be dashed.

The midfielder joined Liverpool in 2011 at the age of 21 – and would go on to become the most influential player in the dressing room – a decade down the line.

Henderson’s new contract should see him stay with the Reds until he’s 35-years-old, which is how old James Milner currently is.

Jordan Henderson has signed a new long-term contract with Liverpool

The captain’s role at the club can’t be overlooked, he’s an absolute pivotal member of the team – and his reputation up and down the country shows how exemplary he is as a representative of Liverpool.

Here’s to you, Jordan Henderson… the story goes on… and we couldn’t be happier!

