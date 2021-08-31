Henderson hits social media after signing long-term Liverpool contract: ‘I’ll continue to give absolutely everything’

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has signed a long-term contract, which will keep him at Anfield until 2025.

The news was officially confirmed by the club on Tuesday morning, with James Pearce revealing the detail of the agreement’s length in his report for The Athletic.

Henderson immediately hit social media to share the huge update with Liverpool fans online.

Taking to Twitter, the club captain confirmed the news and vowed to ‘improve and be better’ – just as he has done over the last decade…

Every single season I’ve tried to improve and be better. I’ve given and will continue to give absolutely everything for this football club, the fans and my teammates. That will never change #YNWA pic.twitter.com/LCiHpxGpOa — Jordan Henderson (@JHenderson) August 31, 2021

Henderson’s new contract will see him remain at Anfield until he’s 35, which is the same age vice-captain James Milner is right now.

The 31-year-old reportedly garnered interest from Atletico Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain, when news broke of a bump in negotiations with Liverpool, as per The Athletic – but those rumours can now be dashed.

Henderson joined the Reds at the age of 21 in 2011 and has proven himself as one of the most influential captains in the world over the last decade, picking up major honours and earning the respect of his peers.