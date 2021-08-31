(Image) Steven Gerrard reacts to huge Jordan Henderson news as Liverpool release statement

(Image) Steven Gerrard reacts to huge Jordan Henderson news as Liverpool release statement

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard has wished club captain Jordan Henderson well after putting pen to paper on a long-term contract.

The 31-year-old took to Instagram to share the news of his fresh deal – immediately after the Reds issued a statement, with the Rangers boss responding in the comments.

Gerrard, calling Henderson ‘skipper’, congratulated the midfielder and dropped a couple of emojis for good measure.

Although just a social media interaction, it’s quite a poignant for Liverpool fans to see the all-time great well and truly passing the torch to the No.14…

Take a look at the screen-grab below.

