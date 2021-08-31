(Image) Steven Gerrard reacts to huge Jordan Henderson news as Liverpool release statement

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard has wished club captain Jordan Henderson well after putting pen to paper on a long-term contract.

The 31-year-old took to Instagram to share the news of his fresh deal – immediately after the Reds issued a statement, with the Rangers boss responding in the comments.

MORE: Henderson hits social media after signing long-term Liverpool contract: ‘I’ll continue to give absolutely everything’

Gerrard, calling Henderson ‘skipper’, congratulated the midfielder and dropped a couple of emojis for good measure.

Although just a social media interaction, it’s quite a poignant for Liverpool fans to see the all-time great well and truly passing the torch to the No.14…

Take a look at the screen-grab below.