Jurgen Klopp set to receive special German-British award

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is set to receive the inaugural German-British #Freundship Award.

As per a report by German outlet Sport1, the 54-year-old will be the first winner of the special honour, set up by the British Chamber of Commerce in Germany and the British Embassy to honour the relationship of the two countries.

Klopp is well renowned in both lands – as he is across the whole continent of Europe, but it’s Germany and Liverpool where he’s cut his teeth.

The Reds boss started with Mainz in 2001, immediately moving into a managerial role upon retirement.

Seven successful years later, Klopp earned a call from Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund, where he spent seven years, claiming the league title twice.

The manager then decided he wanted to take a break from football, but that was cut relatively short when his agent was contacted by Liverpool.

Klopp has currently spent six years at Anfield, picking up the Champions League, FIFA Club World Cup, UEFA Super Cup and Premier League titles along the way.