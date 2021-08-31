Liverpool forward could be set for deadline day exit, but there’s a catch – SSN

Liverpool striker Divock Origi could be in line for a dramatic deadline exit, according to Sky Sports journalist Dharmesh Sheth.

The Belgium international has fallen out of favour at Anfield in recent years, making just nine Premier League appearances last season.

Speaking live on air, Sheth revealed – as per HITC – that ‘a few’ top flight English sides are interested in Origi and could make a last-minute move.

There is a catch, though – Liverpool are believed to be unwilling to sanction a loan deal for the 26-year-old and will only entertain a permanent transfer.

Sheth said, via the above report: “I’m told tonight there could be a few Premier League clubs ready to make a move for Origi on deadline day. But we’re also told Liverpool will not be loaning him, they will only entertain permanent offers.”

The Reds will have to seriously consider whether or not to let Origi go this late in the window, if an offer does indeed land on the table.

With Xherdan Shaqiri now a Lyon player and the fitness of Roberto Firmino currently up in the air, it may actually be wise to keep the Belgian around – at least for a little longer.