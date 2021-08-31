Liverpool miss out on goal-scoring midfielder shortlisted by Jurgen Klopp – reports

Teun Koopmeiners, who was heavily linked with a move to Liverpool, has signed for Serie A outfit Atalanta.

The Netherlands international reportedly caught the eye of Jurgen Klopp over the summer, with the Reds boss looking for potential replacements for Gini Wijnaldum.

According to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, Liverpool were interested in making a move for Koopmeiners a few months ago.

It’s unclear if there was a change of tact behind the scenes, with Harvey Elliott perhaps causing a re-think during pre-season.

The starlet has been a revelation at Anfield, cutting his teeth in the Championship with Blackburn Rovers, and now forcing his way into Klopp’s first-team plans – appearing in all three of Liverpool’s Premier League matches so far this season.

That being said, Koopmeiners is a great talent – and at the age of 23, he’s a solid signing for Atalanta.

The midfielder, who was the captain of AZ Alkmaar, managed to score 17 goals in 40 appearances in all competitions last term.