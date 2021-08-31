Paul Joyce issues Roberto Firmino fitness update as Liverpool learn diagnosis

Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino sustained an injury in the Reds’ 1-1 draw with Chelsea last week.

There had been a slight lull in updates on the Brazilian’s fitness, but Times journalist Paul Joyce has now offered a positive nugget of info.

Taking to Twitter moments after Liverpool confirmed club captain Jordan Henderson’s new contract, the reporter stated the initial diagnosis of Firmino’s hamstring injury indicates ‘it is not serious,’ which comes as fantastic news.

Reds fans were a little anxious going into deadline day, wondering if the No.9 was facing a length spell on the side-lines, but it appears that won’t be the case.

There are expected to be further updates on Firmino’s fitness in the coming days…

It’s unclear if Liverpool will have a quiet deadline day or not, with rumours rife but little sound coming from within Anfield.

But with wild claims suggesting Firmino could have been out of action for a number of months now seemingly dashed, Reds fans can rest a little easier tonight – no matter what happens.