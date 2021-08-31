Transfer saga ends as Liverpool miss out on Chelsea-linked midfielder – report

Liverpool have been heavily linked with a move for Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez this summer, but it now seems the player won’t be leaving the Spanish capital this year.

The mini-saga started back in June when AS, cited by Sport Witness, reported the Reds were willing to go up against Premier League rivals Manchester City for the 26-year-old’s signature.

More recently, Chelsea have been tipped to prise the Spaniard from Atletico, with Italian transfer guru Fabrizio Romano claiming both Liverpool and the Blues were primed to pounce on the ashes of a failed move from Barcelona.

Jurgen Klopp has seemingly taken a look at the transfer market and decided to carry on with the options already at his disposal, despite Gini Wijnaldum’s summer exit, which may come as a positive to youngsters in the squad.

CaughtOffisde report Chelsea’s potential move for Saul has broken down and the player will now remain at Atletico beyond tonight’s deadline, following a change in stance on the Spaniards’ side.

