Sam Allardyce weighs in on ‘underwhelming’ Liverpool transfer window & warns ‘crisis’ could strike again

Sam Allardyce revealed that he was left unimpressed by Liverpool’s transfer window business, with the Reds only signing Ibrahima Konate from RB Leipzig as a senior incoming.

The 66-year-old noted the significant departure of ex-No.5 Gini Wijnaldum, with the Dutchman having departed on a free transfer after the club and player failed to agree on fresh terms.

“I am a bit underwhelmed by Liverpool, not much activity there. Wijnaldum going and only one man coming in,” the former West Brom boss told Sky Sports (via HITC).

“I know that they are basing a lot on their injured players and the quality of their injured players coming back.

“But who is to say they won’t have that injury crisis again somewhere in the season? And they obviously show that they don’t cope with it that well, so that was a bit underwhelming.”

Player sales and contract extensions were the main focus of the window, with the Merseysiders handing new contracts to key stars from Virgil van Dijk to Jordan Henderson.

The “underwhelming” nature of our transfer window is a topic that has already been well and truly exhausted by pundits and writers alike.

The need for at least one (but preferably both) of a new midfielder to replace Wijnaldum or forward to bolster a forward line that will be somewhat depleted in January when Sadio Mane and Mo Salah depart for the AFCON is clear.

As the window has once again drawn to a close, however, the reality is that Liverpool’s is situation is far from dire, depending, of course, on what amount of luck we’re handed with regard to injuries.

