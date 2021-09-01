‘What Liverpool don’t do…’ – Carragher makes Man City & Chelsea point in transfer window verdict

Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher waved off concerns regarding Liverpool’s limited involvement in the summer transfer window, pointing to the club’s comparative lack of spending power to the likes of Manchester City.

The Reds finished deadline day with Ibrahima Konate as the only senior incoming, having sold a number of fringe stars from Harry Wilson to Marko Grujic.

“I’m not worried about it, Liverpool’s owners don’t have the same level of income as Manchester City and Manchester United do,” the former defender was quoted as saying by Sky Sports (via the Metro).

“Liverpool have had a model since FSG have come in and it’s worked spectacularly.

“They’re seen as one of the best operators in the transfer market and what Liverpool don’t do is make stupid decisions and do silly things in the transfer market that maybe they did when I was a player.

“Everyone was screaming at Liverpool that they had to do something at centre back in January but the one they wanted wasn’t there. When the one they wanted became available they got him.

“When you see what Chelsea are doing bringing in Lukaku, it’s a fantastic signing, but Liverpool wouldn’t pay that money for a 28-year-old striker, they wouldn’t have gone in for Harry Kane, they wouldn’t have brought a Ronaldo type at 36, they don’t do that.”

The Merseysiders had been tipped by numerous reports to end up with at least one of a new midfielder to fill the vacancy left by Gini Wijnaldum or a new forward to add greater competition for places.

READ MORE: Transfer saga ends as Liverpool miss out on Chelsea-linked midfielder – report

It’s admittedly somewhat disappointing that we have failed to act in the window given that there were options out there that appeared affordable.

Chelsea’s loan deal for Saul Niguez from Atletico Madrid particularly stands out in that regard given how important finding a replacement for our former No.5 was initially deemed to be.

Of course, the flip side of the coin is that, as Carragher has rightly pointed out, we wouldn’t want to see the club panicked into making a rush signing to appease fans.

Our strongest starting-XI remains impeccable for now, despite the risk of a drop in quality should injuries arise, which is still a positive to take from the window.

#Ep10 of The Red Nets Podcast (transfer deadline day special): Mo Salah contract talks, 20-year-old striker target, where we stand on FSG… and more!