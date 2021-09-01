Athletic journalist questions Liverpool’s title credentials following quiet transfer window

Sports journalist Nancy Frostick has suggested that Liverpool failed to do enough in the transfer window.

The writer had initially pointed to Newcastle United before settling on the Reds, questioning whether the Anfield-based outfit had bought well enough so as to be considered genuine title challengers.

“In the Premier League, the obvious place to look is Newcastle but if I’m feeling really brave… dare I say… Liverpool?” the journalist told The Athletic. “There’s no arguing with the money they have brought in from sales but it hasn’t been the most exciting window for incomings and I wonder if they will have enough to really challenge for the title this season.”

It’s a viewpoint that has been shared by pundits, with the vast majority of BBC commentators tipping Jurgen Klopp’s men for little more than the top four.

We’ve effectively shored up a position that was a major problem area for us last term with the addition of former RB Leizpig centre-half Ibrahima Konate.

However, Frostick is right to draw attention to our failings beyond that, with the predominant perception being that a new forward and a midfield replacement for Gini Wijnaldum would have been ideal.

As things stand, it’s not the case that an immediate injection of quality is critical – our starting-XI is objectively strong and should not be trifled with – though we’ve once again made ourselves subject to the mercy of injuries.

