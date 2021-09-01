(Video) Liverpool release brilliant cinematic clip to celebrate first club game in 1892

Liverpool have released a cinematic clip on Twitter detailing their first official match in 1892 against Rotherham Town following their formation by former Everton president John Houlding.

The Reds were famously formed from the aftermath of a dispute between the club founder (and Anfield landlord) and the Toffees’ board.

It was a quick rise to the top for the newly formed outfit, who earned promotion to the then English top-flight only two years after its creation.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @LFC:

#OnThisDay in 1892 we took to the pitch for the first time, against Rotherham Town 🔴⚽ pic.twitter.com/umGMpNdpkM — Liverpool FC (@LFC) September 1, 2021