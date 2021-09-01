Liverpool explored turning to Southampton once more to solve midfield vacancy – Goal

Liverpool reportedly explored the option of James Ward-Prowse as a potential midfield signing to fill the gap left by Gini Wijnaldum’s exit earlier in the summer.

This comes from reliable reporter Neil Jones, who noted reports linking the Reds with RB Leipzig star Marcel Sabitzer.

“Liverpool, somewhat surprisingly, opted not to make a midfield signing following Wijnaldum’s exit, preferring to give 18-year-old Harvey Elliott an increased first-team role, and trusting in the likes of Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain to step up,” the journalist wrote for Goal. “It has been reported that a move for another Leipzig man, Marcel Sabitzer, was explored, but the Austrian ended up joining Bayern Munich late in the window. James Ward-Prowse, the Southampton captain, was also looked at.”

The positive performances of Harvey Elliott and Naby Keita have given Jurgen Klopp food for thought, with the former impressing against Chelsea and Burnley, whilst the latter has performed admirably in a Wijnaldum-esque role when called upon.

READ MORE: Sam Allardyce weighs in on ‘underwhelming’ Liverpool transfer window & warns ‘crisis’ could strike again

While we at the EOTK could have certainly seen a player of Sabitzer’s quality thriving at Liverpool, a move for Ward-Prowse would have come as something of a surprise in comparison.

Having since signed a new five-year contract, however, we can quite probably safely rule out the Reds from potentially returning for the Englishman in the January window, if a need for a new midfielder does indeed arise.

It wouldn’t have been the first time that an unexpected transfer was pulled off, of course, had the 26-year-old moved to Anfield in the summer, with the coaching team at L4 having transformed the likes of Andy Robertson and Wijnaldum into world-class stars.

#Ep10 of The Red Nets Podcast (transfer deadline day special): Mo Salah contract talks, 20-year-old striker target, where we stand on FSG… and more!