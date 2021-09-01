(Photo) Liverpool centre-back pictured with new kit after agreeing loan move

The transfer window deadline was a somewhat quiet affair for Liverpool – at least as far as incomings were concerned.

The club did have some business on the outgoing side of things to work out, however, with talented 20-year-old Rhys Williams joining Swansea City on loan, as pictured below in a tweet captured by @DaveOCKOP.

The centre-half had signed a new five-year contract with the Merseysiders after playing a vital role last term alongside Nathaniel Phillips, deputising in the backline during the club’s dire injury crisis.

Having seen the impact a spell in the Championship had on Harvey Elliott, a switch to a physically challenging division, with access to regular minutes, could be a positive experience for the young Englishman.

At the very least, Liverpool have protected the value of a player who could, in future, earn the club a return on its investment should his future be deemed to exist outside of Anfield.

We’ll be keeping an eye on Williams’ progress throughout the campaign, nonetheless, and we’re excited to see if we can add an improved centre-back to our growing list of quality options in the squad.

