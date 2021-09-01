Liverpool defender handed four-year deal despite expectations of summer sale

Liverpool centre-half Nathaniel Phillips has been handed a new long-term contract by the club, as reported in a tweet by Goal journalist Neil Jones.

The Englishman was joined by Rhys Williams in receiving extended terms, with the latter switching to Swansea City on loan.

Another new contract at Liverpool. Nat Phillips has signed an improved four-year deal, having looked set to leave the club all summer. He stays as CB cover. Rhys Williams is off to Swansea on loan for the season.#LFC — Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) August 31, 2021

Having helped effectively shore up the Merseysiders’ defence following the outbreak of an injury crisis that robbed Jurgen Klopp of his first-choice centre-back pairing, the 24-year-old was a reliable option for the German in the second-half of the 2020/21 campaign.

READ MORE: Liverpool journalist points to Arsenal example when reflecting on Reds’ limited transfer window

It’s not quite the new signing many fans were hoping for, though nonetheless, an update supporters will be happy to witness given the defender’s valuable contributions last term.

There was a level of expectation that Phillips would be one of several names to depart the club in the summer given the unlikelihood of him earning minutes ahead of the likes of new signing Ibrahima Konate, not to mention Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip.

At the very least, it’s a decision that makes a great deal of business sense, protecting the value of a player who could reap a reasonable profit for us should his future eventually lie outside of Anfield.

#Ep10 of The Red Nets Podcast (transfer deadline day special): Mo Salah contract talks, 20-year-old striker target, where we stand on FSG… and more!