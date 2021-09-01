Explained: Why Liverpool didn’t sign anyone on deadline day

Having seen Gini Wijnaldum depart Liverpool on a free earlier in the summer, it seemed initially likely that the recruitment team would at least secure a direct replacement.
Likewise, there were concerns further up the pitch with the forward line following the perceived drop-off in form experienced by key men Sadio Mane and Bobby Firmino last year, which prompted questions as to the need for a new attacker to freshen things up.
“It’s about the targets who we think are good enough; they need to be available and at a responsible price. And responsible doesn’t mean cheap,” an unnamed source was quoted as saying by the Echo.
“We know it’s not popular on social media but we won’t buy just to satisfy people’s irrational lust for a transfer.
“Anyone we buy in midfield needs to be good enough to get in ahead of Fabinho, Henderson, Thiago, Keita, Ox, Milner, Curtis and now Harvey.
“[We] would ask people demanding a midfield signing – how much do you think a player who’s good enough to get in ahead of these boys costs? And how readily available are they?”
The positive form of Naby Keita and Harvey Elliott in the opening stages of the season has certainly given Jurgen Klopp food for thought, potentially filling the aforementioned Wijnaldum-sized gap in the squad.
We can absolutely understand where the club is coming from on this – what value would a panic signing potentially bring to the side?
Indeed, it was made clear from a prior presser that Klopp very much sees his midfield as possessing the numbers to effectively compete across an entire campaign.
However, that being said, we must beg the question as to why an option like Saul Nigez, who was apparently available on loan with an option to buy, was overlooked – particularly given the outgoings that have taken place.
It’s possible, of course, that after a thorough investigation by the recruitment team’s analysts the Spaniard was deemed unsuitable for our requirements.
Michael Edwards and co. are well-known, and appreciated, for their exceptionally high standards, picking apart prospective targets with a fine toothcomb.
Few can deny that their signings have worked out rather well for Liverpool and many fans would ultimately prefer a more considered approach to transfers than a gunslinging, shoot and pray mantra that has historically proven ill-advised for clubs.
What is not mentioned by this “source “ is that half of our midfield players can’t stay fit and another one is at the end of his career and isn’t considered a starter any more. That leaves Fabinho and two youngsters. Also once the acn starts we’re left with jota and firminho. We never do anything in domestic cups as squad is so weak. Clearly fsg are not interested so let’s find someone who is
The problem with the lack of transfers is the fact that it was claimed that there were no spaces in the squad to buy players and when players were sold, there were then new excuses. It is obvious to me that there are no transfers because the money is being kept to pay for the new stand which will generate new funds for FSG. I am fed up with the club being run like their baseball team where they think if they win trophies now and again then that is job done and just concentrate on the profits. It seems to me that they think they only buy players when they are needed and do not understand the concept that the squad needs improving every season. FSG think this squad is good enough to keep winning but you can see the team as a whole has slowed down and we are weaker with the loss of Gini. I like that Harvey Elliott has been promoted to the first team but is a different type of player than Gini. If FSG are so business astute they should see the problems before they develop and act, not wait until we are out of the European places, adding to the misery and shambles of the fans trying to get into Anfield on matchday, another economic decision that has taken the club backwards 30 years in one fell swoop. What is going on?
As long as we ‘qualify’ for the CL each season, get out of the group stage and therefore play at least one knockout round, then that suits FSG.
The potential cost of buying players to take you from 2nd/3rd/4th to 1st in the PL isn’t covered by the increase in ‘prize money’, likewise with the CL.
Going from playing one knockout round to winning the final isn’t worth it to them in terms of the potential cost of players to do it.
They’re not interested in the ‘team’ winning trophies, only that the business is winning on the balance sheet.
Abramovich and Mansour are interested in owning ‘winning’ clubs. Our owners only care about a ‘winning’ business.
The chickens are coming home to roost , Klopp is defo standing down and Edwards is moving on and if that doesn’t tell you anything then keep on listening to the FSG diatribe, WE ARE FUCKED imo !!
Such negative vibes! Arsenal have spent a shed load of money and won nothing. Spending big, as per MUFC will attest to, does not guarantee anything. It’s a team game and integration of “new” players can and will disrupt the squad mentality and balance.
Keep the faith as 60% of our squad will be like new signings.
YNWA
Liverpool will struggle all they seem to do is give players who are getting old more money Milner past it Henderson average player mana firmino dead wood salad salah won’t score over ten this season the clubs a joke wont finish in the top 4