Chelsea could be hit with points deduction after failing to control their players at Anfield

The FA have charged Chelsea twice for failing to control their players during the 1-1 draw with Liverpool at Anfield last weekend.

Some of the Blues’ stars surrounded referee Anthony Taylor after a controversial decision to award the home side a penalty and remove Reece James from the field of play.

The full-back handled the ball on the goal-line, directly preventing a goal-scoring opportunity for Sadio Mane, which the rules dictate he must be shown a red card for.

Chelsea players argued with Taylor’s decision in an emotional display, but the eventual spot-kick was slotted beyond Edouard Mendy by Mo Salah.

The Blues goalkeeper then attempted to hoof the loose ball up the pitch, but Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson was closing in on it too.

After the midfielder and Mendy collided, there was another emotional display by both Chelsea players and those of the home side, earning the stopper and Antonio Rudiger yellow cards.

Liverpool Echo journalist Ian Doyle has mused the Londoners could be hit with a points deduction following the FA’s charges, citing previous convictions in recent years, including charges delivered after their home Premier League win over Leicester City in May.