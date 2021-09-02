Erling Haaland reveals Virgil van Dijk’s explicit six-word reaction to minor injury

Liverpool stalwart Virgil van Dijk was in action for the Netherlands earlier this week against Erling Haaland’s Norway, marking his return to national duty after a long-term injury.

The centre-half picked up a minor injury during the game, when a finger on his left hand seemingly became dislocated.

MORE: (Photos) Virgil van Dijk dislocates finger on international duty for the Netherlands

The Netherlands’ staff were rapid to react and quickly sorted out van Dijk, patched him up and sent him back onto the field of play with over 40 minutes left to go.

Haaland and the Liverpool man collided moments before treatment was required, but it’s unclear exactly how it happened.

Either way, the Borussia Dortmund starlet spoke about the incident after the full-time whistle, revealing van Dijk’s initial reaction.

“F*****g hell, you broke my finger,” is what the 30-year-old said to Haaland, according to the young man himself, as reported by the Mirror.

Liverpool fans shouldn’t lose any sleep over van Dijk’s minor injury, though – as he was fit enough to see out the final portion of the fixture without a problem.