Liverpool set for three-way battle in January for long-term midfield target – report

Liverpool, Manchester United and Arsenal are all said to have ‘long-standing’ interest in Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Yves Bissouma.

That’s according to Metro journalist Aden-Jay Wood, who claims the Mali international is presently happy plying his trade for the Seagulls.

The above report states Liverpool, United and Arsenal could ‘revisit’ their interest in Bissouma in the forthcoming January transfer window.

Even though the summer market is now recent history, it should come as no surprise media entities are looking forward to the next window.

Liverpool added Ibou Konate to their ranks over the summer but neglected to address issues in other areas of the squad, with the likes of Harvey Elliott, Neco Williams and Divock Origi perhaps sparking a re-think.

With the ever-present Gini Wijnaldum now in Paris, the Reds are arguably in need of a new midfielder and Bissouma ticks all the boxes.

The meteoric rise of Elliott, however, has quelled some concerns. Williams and Origi were linked with moves away from Anfield over the summer – as per the Liverpool Echo – but both remained at the club beyond the deadline.