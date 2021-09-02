(Photos) Virgil van Dijk dislocates finger on international duty for the Netherlands

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk picked up a minor injury on international duty earlier this week.

The centre-half dislocated one of the fingers in his left hand, but the issue was quickly resolved by the Netherlands’ staff.

After having his finger popped back into place, van Dijk was wrapped up and sent back onto the field of play.

This minor injury shouldn’t come as a worry to Liverpool fans as a dislocated finger isn’t likely to cause much of a problem.

