Turkish club send plane to Liverpool as talks for forward rumble on – report

Fenerbahce have reportedly ‘sent a plane’ to Liverpool as negotiations for the transfer of Divock Origi progress.

That’s according to Fotospor, who claim Reds chief Michael Edwards has been in talks with the Turkish Super Lig club over a potential eight-figure deal.

The transfer window slammed shut for the Premier League earlier this week, but Turkish teams are still able to bring in new signings.

Should Liverpool opt to allow Origi an Anfield exit, Jurgen Klopp will surely be left twiddling his thumbs for the next few months.

With Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino as the two clear options at No.9, there wouldn’t be much flexibility offered to the Reds boss.

Klopp has previously utilised Takumi Minamino and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in the central attacking role, but it’s unclear if they’re favourable options moving forward this season.

For what it’s worth, we at Empire of the Kop don’t think it’d be sensible for Liverpool to offload Origi right now and would encourage supporters to take Fotospor’s report with a spoonful of salt.