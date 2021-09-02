(Video) Liverpool star Sadio Mane on target for Senegal in 2-0 win over Togo

Posted by
(Video) Liverpool star Sadio Mane on target for Senegal in 2-0 win over Togo

Sadio Mane has scored for both club and country already this season, with the Liverpool star bagging in Senegal’s victory earlier this week.

The Lions of Teranga claimed a 2-0 win over Togo, with the Reds’ No.10 bagging the opener in the 56th minute following a neat move.

MORE: (Video) Naby Keita bags beautiful assist for Guinea with expertly-weighted pass

Villarreal forward Boulaye Dia and Mane linked up well on the right-hand side of opposition penalty area, exchanging a couple of passes.

But it was all over once the Liverpool man set his sights on goal, making absolutely no mistake from close range.

Footage via DirecTV.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top