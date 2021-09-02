(Video) Liverpool star Sadio Mane on target for Senegal in 2-0 win over Togo

Sadio Mane has scored for both club and country already this season, with the Liverpool star bagging in Senegal’s victory earlier this week.

The Lions of Teranga claimed a 2-0 win over Togo, with the Reds’ No.10 bagging the opener in the 56th minute following a neat move.

Villarreal forward Boulaye Dia and Mane linked up well on the right-hand side of opposition penalty area, exchanging a couple of passes.

But it was all over once the Liverpool man set his sights on goal, making absolutely no mistake from close range.

Footage via DirecTV.

🚨 Sadio Mane's goal for the Terenga Lions of Senegal 🇸🇳Senegal 1⃣-0⃣Togo🇹🇬#WCQ2022 #WorldCupQualifiers pic.twitter.com/GEibyWaoMM — Yaw Ampofo Jr (@Yaw_Ampofo_) September 1, 2021