(Video) Liverpool star Virgil van Dijk pushes away excited fan in funny clip

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk has made his long-awaited return for the Netherlands national team.

The big man was involved in the Oranje‘s 1-1 draw with Norway earlier this week – in which Erling Haaland naturally bagged.

MORE: Explained: Why Liverpool didn’t sign anyone on deadline day

When speaking to Dutch media after the game, van Dijk was approached by an excited fan, who was quickly dispatched by the Liverpool star.

In the funny video below, you can see van Dijk pushing away the fanatic… hopefully, the duo had a moment once the interview was over!

Footage via Ziggo Sport.