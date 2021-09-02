(Video) Naby Keita bags beautiful assist for Guinea with expertly-weighted pass

Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita has started the new season well, clocking in two appearances for the Reds thus far.

The 26-year-old is currently on international duty with Guinea and he’s turning heads back on home soil too.

In the opening ten minutes of the game against Guinea-Bissau, the Liverpool man played an inch-perfect pass through to Francois Kamano.

The forward made no mistake in front of goal and put his side ahead, but it’s the expert assist by Keita that’s really caught our attention!

Footage via FIFA.

Naby with THAT assist 🤯 pic.twitter.com/70faLkoTZe — LFC Transfer Room (@LFCTransferRoom) September 1, 2021