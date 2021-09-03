‘If Liverpool get anywhere near close to that…’ – Carragher tips Reds to trump rivals if they can match special achievement

Jamie Carragher has tipped Liverpool to win the league title if they can manage to get close to prior impressive points tallies achieved.

In successive campaigns, Jurgen Klopp’s men achieved a grand total of 96 and 97 points in the 2018/19 and 2019/20 seasons respectively.

“People have almost forgotten what Liverpool actually did,” the former defender told the Echo, as tweeted below.

“It wasn’t the winning, it was how they won; it was how long they were going unbeaten.

“You’ve mentioned the record at home, the points totals.

“I think that if Liverpool get anywhere near close to that – they’re winning the league, that’s a fact.

“Chelsea and Manchester United right now have not proven that they can get over 96 points. Liverpool and these players have proven that.”

"If people are questioning Liverpool, bring it on" The Liverpool legend has his say on the race for the Premier League title pic.twitter.com/1q4Lxm7SkV — Liverpool FC News (@LivEchoLFC) September 2, 2021

The club’s rivals have recruited well in the summer window, with Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea outfit tipped by pundits to stand a good chance of competing for the title.

As Carragher has rightly pointed out, however, the likes of the Blues and Manchester United have show significant improvement if they are to reach the lofty heights of our aforementioned campaigns.

Following our 1-1 draw at the weekend – not to mention their success on Europe’s premium stage – it appears that Liverpool and Manchester City could face more serious competition from the London-based outfit this term.

However, we shouldn’t be quick to rule out a quality side in ourselves in the title race, despite concerns over our summer recruitment.

