Jurgen Klopp issues hint on managerial future: ‘The only problem is…’

Jurgen Klopp has highlighted the brutal time commitments required of his coaching role, hinting at the possibility of taking time off from management in future.

This follows from prior speculation regarding the German’s future beyond Liverpool Football Club, with a sabbatical from the sport a potential avenue beyond the expiry of his contract at Anfield in 2024.

“What I do is unbelievable fun; I enjoy it very much,” the 54-year-old told RTL/NTV (via Sport Witness).

“The only problem is that, in my job, you don’t have any time off, no chance to switch off.

“Do I really have to have this until old age.”

The former Dortmund boss did leave things sufficiently open in prior interviews, though the potential loss of both Sporting Director Michael Edwards and Klopp across the next three years is an eventuality the club hierarchy will need to extensively plan for.

Few will want to think about the potential loss of Michael Edwards from behind the scenes, let alone our charismatic, generational manager.

It’s a set of unpleasant circumstances we’ll have to eventually come to terms with, of course, and the Liverpool boss certainly deserves an extended period of time off should he so desire it beyond the end of his contract at L4.

However, a transition of the reins at that point will need to be very carefully managed by the club.

