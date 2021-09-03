Liverpool identify versatile La Liga midfielder with appetite for goals as potential target – fichajes

Liverpool have reportedly identified Valencia midfielder Carlos Soler as a potential target to explore in 2022’s summer window, as reported by fichajes.net.

The versatile midfielder has enjoyed a prolific start to the La Liga season, netting in each of his side’s three league games, in addition to scoring on his debut for Luis Enrique’s Spain outfit.

The Reds’ have earned some critique for failing to find a replacement for Gini Wijnaldum who has since joined PSG on a free transfer.

The loss of our former No.5 has raised a number of questions, one of which being whether the Dutchman’s exit has opened up an opportunity for a change of direction in midfield.

Some have suggested that our midfield trio lacks bite – an issue that could be solved by the addition of a goalscoring midfielder like Soler.

Of course, as we’ve seen before with Wijnaldum, the purchase of a prolific midfield option wouldn’t necessarily mean a change in tack as far as the middle of the park is concerned, with Jurgen Klopp more than capable of moulding players to fit certain roles.

