Liverpool tipped to be in the mix for £63m midfielder who wants to depart club next summer – report

Declan Rice has reportedly set his sights on departing West Ham United at the end of the current season.

This comes from 90Min, with the publication claiming that the likes of Liverpool, Manchester United, Manchester City and Chelsea are all tracking any developments.

The Reds have yet to directly replace former No.5 Gini Wijnaldum, though it remains to be seen whether the recruitment team deem the English international, valued at £63m (according to Transfermarkt) a viable, let alone affordable, option.

Financially speaking, one has to presume that the return of fans coupled with our limited activity in the summer window will have put the club in good stead in terms of business next year.

Certainly, by all accounts, next summer has been billed as ‘the big one’ for transfers, with it considered likely that several positions will be significantly bolstered.

In that sense, the midfield will be a key area for the club to address next year, if not in January, as we look to safeguard the future of the squad.

Whether that will mean us looking at Rice – valued at over £100m by David Moyes – as a serious option is another thing entirely.

