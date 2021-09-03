Former reported Liverpool target Saul Niguez makes Chelsea title claim

Chelsea’s latest summer signing Saul Niguez has backed his new side for the Premier League title, claiming he is “in the best team to do it”.

The Spanish international had been a reported target for the Blues’ rivals, Liverpool, prior to making the switch from Atletico Madrid.

“When a team wins the Champions League, you already know how strong they are – but when you actually face them, you realise how hard they work,” the No.17 was quoted as saying by Chelsea’s official website (via the Echo). “I want to win the Premier League and I think I am in the best team to do it.”

It’s unclear whether the Reds were put off by the 26-year-old’s significant wage demands – a likelihood given that the midfielder was available on loan – or whether the club never intended to act upon its rumoured interest.

Had Saul ended up in London courtesy of a transfer fee, we could somewhat understand our refusal to get involved in light of our own financial difficulties.

However, it’s a more bitter pill to swallow given that the recruitment team could have potentially secured the Los Colchoneros star on a loan deal with an option to buy – an arrangement that would have suited our circumstances relatively well.

The club hasn’t been shy either on competing with our rivals when it comes to the wage bill,

