Liverpool tipped to use international break to hunt for next top transfer target with Reds set to watch England star’s progress – report

Liverpool are reportedly monitoring Borussia Dortmund star, Jude Bellingham, over the course of the international break, with the forward having been called up to Gareth Southgate’s England squad.

This comes from the Express (via Liverpool Echo), with the publication noting the youngster’s impressive start in the Bundesliga this season, registering two assists and a goal in the club’s opening three league games.

There have been tenuous links between the Reds and the English international, which may yet intensify if the Merseysiders’ need for a new forward becomes more apparent prior to the next window.

READ MORE: ‘I think the fans wanted that’ – Liverpool failed to plug serious ‘gap’ in squad, claims pundit

Given our financial difficulties, we can quite probably safely rule out a move for the teenager in January, even if it the need for a quality attacker to bolster our options is clear by that point.

With the likes of our prestigious front-three and Diogo Jota to call upon, however, it’s more than likely that we’ll have enough up top to carry us through the campaign, form depending.

#Ep10 of The Red Nets Podcast (transfer deadline day special): Mo Salah contract talks, 20-year-old striker target, where we stand on FSG… and more!