‘I think the fans wanted that’ – Liverpool failed to plug serious ‘gap’ in squad, claims pundit

Alan Hutton has accused Liverpool of failing to fill the void left by Gini Wijnaldum’s departure earlier in the summer.

The club and player could not agree on suitable fresh terms to extend the Dutchman’s stay at Anfield, with PSG moving quick to snap up the world-class midfielder on a free transfer.

“They haven’t really plugged the Gini Wijnaldum gap,” the former Aston Villa star told Football Insider. “They’ve got a decent midfield but there’s probably room for them to bring in somebody. I think the fans wanted that as well.”

The form of Naby Keita and Harvey Elliott early in the season has provided some hope in the Reds’ midfield options, though concerns still exist regarding the durability of the former.

The reality of the situation is that it was never going to be an easy ask – particularly whilst funds were limited in light of the impact of COVID-19 – replacing a player of our former No.5’s quality.

Having said that, there did appear to be suitable options available (most notably, Saul Niguez on loan) that could have plugged the gap sufficiently in the meantime.

Should our available options keep fit, however, it’s more than possible that we could survive a campaign without being forced to take a serious look at the January transfer window.

As ever, however, things remain dependent on availability.

