Gary Neville expresses Liverpool concern following Chelsea draw – ‘Something’s not right’

Gary Neville has suggested that “something’s not right” at Liverpool at the moment after witnessing the Reds’ 1-1 draw with Chelsea at the weekend.

The Merseysiders equalised courtesy of a Mo Salah spot-kick, though failed to capitalise on Thomas Tuchel’s side going down to ten men before the half-time break.

“I was at the game on Saturday, Liverpool v Chelsea, and I said after the game – sometimes you can’t put your finger on it [but] something’s not right,” the former Red Devil was quoted as saying by the Echo. “Not bad. There’s no massive spirit issue, or the manager falling out with players. Nothing like that.”

Since that point, some pundits and journalists urged the club to bring in a new forward, with concerns having arisen over the Anfield-based outfit’s offensive options.

READ MORE: Jurgen Klopp issues hint on managerial future: ‘The only problem is…’

There’s an awful vagueness to Neville’s words that is difficult to entirely pin down.

Does the former defender suspect our attacking options beyond our prestigious starting front-three and Diogo Jota are limited? Does it go beyond transfers and into our tactical setup?

As far as the general spirit is concerned, there doesn’t appear (as ever) to be any issues on that front in the Liverpool camp as the Sky Sports pundit rightly noted.

A great deal has been made of our stalemate with Chelsea – potentially more than was necessary – however, a point at home against the European Champions, who were camped inside their own box for much of the second-half, is far from suggesting issues in Merseyside.

#Ep10 of The Red Nets Podcast (transfer deadline day special): Mo Salah contract talks, 20-year-old striker target, where we stand on FSG… and more!