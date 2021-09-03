‘When the contract in Liverpool ends…’ – Klopp mentions club role when questioned on possibility of managing Germany

Jurgen Klopp has once again played coy when questioned on his future, leaving his options open with regard to Liverpool.

The possibility of taking up a national role – in particular, the German national team – has been a constant feature of interviews in his homeland, with the coach suggesting he’d first need time to recuperate from his management of the Reds.

“It’s nice that I’m asked that again and again,” the 54-year-old told RTL (via the Mirror).

“When the contract in Liverpool ends, whatever it will be, I first have to find out what it is like to lead a ‘normal’ life again.

“A year off. I’ve never had that. But I’m deeply relaxed there.”

The former Dortmund boss’ contract is set to expire in 2024, with it remaining unclear whether a further extension will be agreed.

The prospect of Klopp one day calling time on his Anfield reign is a daunting one for every Liverpool fan.

That having been said, it’s promising that things are being left vaguely open when it comes to the possibility of an extended stay in Merseyside.

Should the former Mainz defender choose to call it quits in 2024, the club hierarchy will have a near impossible job finding a suitable replacement to carry the side forward.

