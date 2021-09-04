Explained: Why Curtis Jones and Neco Williams will be available for UCL selection despite 24-man squad absence

Despite not appearing on Liverpool’s listed 24-man squad for the Champions League group stages, both Neco Williams and Curtis Jones will still be eligible to feature in the competition, as reported by the Echo.

UEFA’s rules regarding B-list players means that the Reds can include the pair (both 20-years-old) in a separate roster for homegrown talents under the age of 21 without needing to register them as part of the 25-man squad.

It means that Jurgen Klopp’s outfit will have cover for the right-back spot (in addition to the left-back position with Kostas Tsimikas) and in the middle of the park.

It’s a handy rule from UEFA, allowing us to have a technically larger squad available for Europe’s premier competition.

Having not got past the Quarter Finals since our Champions League triumph of 2018/19, we’d be pleased to see the club improve in Europe this term, particularly with the likes of Van Dijk and co. back available for selection.

The early signs have certainly suggested that we’ll be a more formidable opponent to contend with, with major honours a far from unrealistic goal.

