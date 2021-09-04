Liverpool released Henderson contract news to distract fans from lack of further signings, suggests pundit

Alan Hutton has suggested that Liverpool released news of Jordan Henderson’s contract update to whet the appetite of supporters keeping an eye out for transfer news.

The Reds handed the skipper a four-year extension on his current terms to keep him in Merseyside until 2025.

“It seems a little bit as if they released it realising they weren’t going to bring anyone in. So they thought we’ll just release this contract news,” the former Aston Villa star told Football Insider.

“I think he’s a massive player for them, he makes a huge difference. I was at the Burnley game and he absolutely ran the midfield.

“He’s not going to score you 15 goals or get you 15 assists but he does the dirty stuff and does it really well.

“He keeps them ticking and moves them up the pitch. He’s a leader and you miss him when he’s not there. I think it’s a fantastic signing.”

Jurgen Klopp’s men have been particularly active when it comes to new contracts, handing fresh terms to Alisson Becker, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Fabinho, Virgil van Dijk and Andy Robertson.

READ MORE: These Liverpool fans are all saying the same thing about £63m linked West Ham star

The timing of the news release is admittedly somewhat suspicious, having been pumped out on deadline day.

Our transfer difficulties have been well-documented by now, with most agreeing that the club is at least a player or two short for options this season.

Having said that, signing players like Henderson on extended contracts has been absolutely critical pieces of business for us to engage in and secure our top performers at Anfield for the foreseeable future.

#Ep10 of The Red Nets Podcast (transfer deadline day special): Mo Salah contract talks, 20-year-old striker target, where we stand on FSG… and more!